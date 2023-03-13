How the Match of the Day row played out... in 90 seconds
A walkout by Match of the Day staff saw the show broadcast without commentary or pundits this weekend.
It came as pundits and commentators pledged their support for Gary Lineker, who was suspended as presenter of the show after taking to Twitter to criticise the government's controversial asylum policy.
