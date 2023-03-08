Rob Burrow has received an award from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his campaigning on motor neurone disease (MND).

In a special ceremony at Downing Street, the former Leeds Rhinos star accepted the 2,000th ‘Points of Light’ award, which recognises outstanding individual volunteers.

Burrow was diagnosed with MND in 2019 and campaigned for three years for better research into the disease. In 2022, the government pledged to fast track £50 million of funding into research for a cure.

