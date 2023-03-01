Fears missing baby 'has come to serious harm'
Superintendent Lewis Basford, from the Metropolitan Police, has confirmed that Constance Marten and Mark Gordon remain in police custody in Sussex.
The police search for their baby continues. Basford said detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command were now leading inquires to locate the baby in this "very complex" investigation.
He explained the investigation covered 90 square miles and said officers were using every resource to find the missing infant.