BBC correspondent Sean Dilley told the story of his last walk with his guide dog Sammy in September 2022. Sammy retired after more than eight years of service.

Following the coverage, the charity Guide Dogs has had a record number of applications to volunteer, with more than 4,500 people coming forward.

