Police have confirmed CCTV footage captured by a Brighton resident and then given to the BBC shows Constance Marten and Mark Gordon minutes before they were arrested.

The clock on the footage shows a time of around 21:25 GMT.

The couple were arrested on Monday on their way back from the shops - initially on suspicion of child neglect - after being missing for 53 days. They were then further arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter as police search for their missing baby.