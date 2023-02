Speaking in June 2022, Shamima Begum said she was "ashamed" to have joined the self-styled Islamic State group in 2015, when she was 15 years old.

In an interview for the BBC Sounds documentary "The Shamima Begum Story", Ms Begum said that she felt a lot of regret.

Ms Begum has lost her appeal over her British citizenship being revoked. The decision means the 23-year-old remains barred from returning to the UK and stuck in a camp in northern Syria