Worst fears confirmed - Nicola Bulley family statement

Lancashire police have confirmed a body found in the River Wyre is Nicola Bulley. Her body was found on Sunday, close to where she disappeared.

Reading a statement on behalf of the family, Detective Chief Superintendent Pauline Stables, said it was the confirmation of their "worst fears."

She said that the family was "saddened" that one day they'll have to explain to Bulley's children that press and members of the public had accused their father of wrongdoing.

They asked once again, for their privacy to be respected.