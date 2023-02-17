A former security guard at the British embassy in Berlin has been sentenced to 13 years and two months in prison for spying for Russia.

David Ballantyne Smith, 58, admitted passing secret information to the Russian authorities and was caught in an undercover sting operation.

In hidden camera footage, released by the Metropolitan Police, Smith can be heard saying, "if he works at the embassy they must recognise him" to an unnamed person as he walks around his security kiosk at the embassy.