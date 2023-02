A friend of missing 45-year-old mother Nicola Bulley has said the search for her will continue, with the hope of "good news".

Emma White told the BBC that there was "still a missing piece of the jigsaw".

Police investigating the disappearance believe she fell into a river.

Ms Bulley was last seen next to the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, on a dog walk a week ago.