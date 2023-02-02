Centrica boss: 'I am accountable for this'

British Gas has suspended the force-fitting of prepayment meters, after a report said it imposed them on vulnerable customers.

The Times reported a company employed by British Gas had broken into homes to fit the meters, despite signs children and disabled people were living there.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, the chief executive of Centrica, which owns British Gas, said: "I am accountable for this... there's nothing that can be said to excuse it."

"Every one of our customers deserves to be treated with respect", Chris O'Shea added.