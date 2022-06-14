Grenfell a collective government failure - Gove

Housing Secretary Michael Gove has told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg that the Grenfell fire was a ''collective'' failure of government and not the fault of one individual or department.

The inquiry into the 2017 fire - in which 72 people died - has closed, and is expected to report later this year.

On Monday, Mr Gove is expected to announce a six-week deadline for developers to sign a government contract to fix their unsafe towers - or be banned from the market.