Boris Johnson has told a BBC documentary that Vladimir Putin threatened him in a phone call before the invasion of Ukraine.

The former prime minister said President Putin told him it would "only take a minute" to hurt him with a missile.

Mr Johnson said the comment was made in a phone call in February 2022 in response to his warning that the war would be an "utter catastrophe" for all sides.

He said the Russian leader had an "air of detachment" and was simply "playing along" with his attempts to negotiate.

The war began three weeks after the call.