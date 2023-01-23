'It's all a bit banana republic' says SNP
John Nicolson, spokesman for the SNP, made the comments during an exchange with cabinet minister Jeremy Quin.
He said that when Richard Sharp, now chairman of the BBC, appeared before the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, that he failed to disclose his involvement with an alleged loan guarantee to the then prime minister, Boris Johnson.
The process of hiring Mr Sharp is to be reviewed by the Commissioner of Public Appointments William Shawcross.