The Commons Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, has welcomed the Gurkhas to Westminster, as their 37-strong band of serving soldiers performed a medley of Highland tunes.

Among the audience was the head of the British Army, General Sir Patrick Sanders.

The band then attended a fundraising dinner at the House of Lords, to help secure funds to build more resilient homes for Gurkha families in Nepal. It is a country where earthquakes, extreme rainfall and landslides are common.

Video journalist: Thomas Mason