Blogger who took poisonous substance neglected

An inquest has concluded in Stockport into the death of Beth Matthews. It has found she died as a result suicide contributed to by neglect.

Beth, a blogger and mental health campaigner, had talked openly about her struggles and gained thousands of followers online.

She took her own life last March in the Priory Cheadle Royal Hospital in Manchester.

The jury had heard that she'd been able to order a poisonous substance online, have it delivered to her secure unit and ingest it in front of staff.

