Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has said the force "failed" women and let them down after a Metropolitan Police officer admitted dozens of rape and sexual offences against 12 women.

David Carrick, 48, who met some victims through dating websites, pleaded guilty to 49 offences across two decades.

It emerged he had come to the attention of police over nine incidents, including rape allegations, between 2000 and 2021.

He was also asked to comment after an internal inquiry identified over 1,000 allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct of around 800 Met Police officers.