A Metropolitan Police armed officer, who used his role to put fear into his victims, has admitted dozens of rape and sexual offences against 12 women.

David Carrick, 48, who met some victims through dating websites, pleaded guilty to 49 offences, across two decades.

The Met has apologised after it emerged he had come to the attention of police over nine incidents, including rape allegations, between 2000 and 2021.

Speaking to reporters outside Southwark Crown Court, Jaswant Narwal of the Crown Prosecution Service said Carrick abused his position of trust as a police officer.