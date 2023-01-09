Prince Harry has said his father's wife Camilla forged connections with the British press in order to rehabilitate her image after she married into the Royal Family in 2005 - which alarmed him given his own distrust of the media

In an interview with CBS, which aired hours after his ITV interview and ahead of the official publication of his memoir Spare, he describes how he believed this made Camilla, who is now the Queen Consort, "dangerous".