Prince Harry has revealed more about his relationship with Prince William, alleging that his brother physically attacked him and saying: "I saw this red mist in him. He wanted me to hit him back, but I chose not to."

Speaking in a trailer for an upcoming interview with ITV's Tom Bradby, he also discussed drug taking, and expresses his desire for reconciliation.

Harry: The Interview will be aired on ITV1 and ITVX at 21:00 GMT on 8 January