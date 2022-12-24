Former Royal Marine Mark Ormrod MBE, from Plymouth who lost both his legs and his right arm in a bomb blast in Afghanistan, has completed a 1km open water swim for charity.

Mr Ormrod was hoping to beat the world record for the fastest triple amputee swim, and is waiting for confirmation of the feat.

He said it "wasn't too cold" and he "enjoyed it".

