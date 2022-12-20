Watch: On the picket line with nurses across the UK
Nurses in Northern Ireland, Wales and England have taken to the picket line to protest pay and working conditions for the second day this month.
The Royal College of Nursing wants a 19% pay rise and says below-inflation increases are compromising care by making it hard to attract and retain nurses.
But Rishi Sunak insists he will not back down against striking workers, including nurses, urging them to consider whether strikes are "really necessary".