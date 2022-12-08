"Boy it's going to feel cold," says BBC Weather presenter Carol Kirkwood.

Current forecasts predict unseasonable temperatures - well below average for the time of year - in many places, with the cold weather continuing into next week.

The Met Office has several severe weather warnings in place - including across the western and eastern coasts of England and Wales, parts of Northern Ireland and northern Scotland - as temperatures dipped widely to -6C and -7C across much of the UK overnight into Thursday.