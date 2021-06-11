British teen Harry Dunn was killed in August 2019 when his motorcycle was hit by Anne Sacoolas's vehicle. The US citizen was driving on the wrong side of the road.

Her husband worked on a US intelligence base in the UK, which meant she had diplomatic immunity.

Harry Dunn's family have fought for justice for over three years. In December 2022, Sacoolas was handed a suspended custodial sentence at the Old Bailey, but she did not appear in person.

Watch the BBC's home and legal correspondent Dominic Casciani explain the case.

Producer Alex Dackevych