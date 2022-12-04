Sam Ryder pop up street gig

Sam Ryder appeared in Cardiff on Saturday afternoon playing live songs to fans and passers-by.

He said he was visiting different parts of the UK to promote his new album, and announced the performance at very short notice.

Despite the low temperatures, he said the crowd's "hearts were warm and in good spirits".

