There should be age blocks for social media sites to improve protection for children using the internet, actress Kate Winslet has told the BBC.

Winslet told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg that security checks could also be more rigorous and those in power "should step up" to protect children.

She was speaking ahead of the launch of her new Channel 4 film I Am Ruth.

The feature-length drama sees Winslet playing opposite her real-life daughter Mia Threapleton as the mother of a teenager whose mental health begins to suffer as she becomes increasingly consumed by the pressures of social media.