County lines: 'I had to do things to stay alive'

Every week, children criss-cross the UK on buses and trains, ferrying drugs as part of county lines operations.

BBC News spent months with one organisation battling to help children who are in danger and hearing young people's stories.

Nicole, 18 from Newcastle, was recruited to a drug-running gang at the age of just 11.

Before she joined the gang, she was sleeping on a mattress on the floor, and showering at school, when she got approached.

Nicole spoke to the BBC's Jeremy Cooke about her harrowing experience.

