Sandy Cormack: I saw child soldiers crying in fear

As Sandy Cormack’s Royal Marine Commando unit advanced across Europe they witnessed terrified civilians and child soldiers as young as 12, who had been told that Allied troops would killed them.

Having enlisted in 1941, Sandy had served in the Italian campaign and had been prepared to take part in the D-Day Landings. In the end, they were not called upon, but they would go on to play an important role across France, the Netherlands and Germany in pursuing the retreating German Army.

