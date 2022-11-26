Kiburi the gorilla finds new home at London Zoo

An 18-year-old silverback gorilla is settling into his new home at ZSL London Zoo.

Kiburi is a critically endangered western lowland who weighs 193kg.

He was transported from Zoo Loro Parque in Tenerife to London's Heathrow Airport, before arriving at his new enclosure in the Gorilla Kingdom.

He was moved as part of an international breeding programme and will be slowly introduced to the zoo's female gorillas, Mjukuu and Effie.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.