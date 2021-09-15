Begum: 'I needed help and guidance to get to Syria'

The latest step in Shamima Begum's battle to have her British citizenship restored is expected to come to court on Monday.

Ms Begum travelled to Syria to join the so-called Islamic State group in 2015, with her citizenship stripped on national security grounds in 2019.

Josh Baker has covered her story since the day she left and he has been speaking to her for more than a year for a podcast series and BBC TV documentary.

In this excerpt she argues that she needed help from traffickers to reach Syria.

I'm Not A Monster: The Shamima Begum Story is available on BBC Sounds and will be a feature length documentary for BBC Two