Autumn Statement reaction: 'It keeps getting worse'

People in Gloucester have been reacting to the chancellor's Autumn Statement.

On Thursday, Jeremy Hunt announced plans to raise taxes and make spending cuts worth billions of pounds - undoing much of the work of his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng.

But how have members of the public reacted to the plans?

