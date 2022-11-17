The Prince of Wales has been asked his toughest question - if he is backing England or Wales in this year's World Cup.

On a visit to the Welsh Parliament, presiding officer Elin Jones put Prince William on the spot. He said: "I'm supporting both definitely."

Wales and England have been drawn in the same group for the tournament. Ms Jones then joked he could not lose then.

During the conversation, he added that while he has supported England in football he supports Wales in rugby competitions.

The prince has been criticised by some on social media. Welsh actor Michael Sheen questioned if the title of Prince of Wales was "appropriate" given he is also president of England's Football Association.

