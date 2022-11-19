Six-year-old Cohen survives off the machines in his home and his mum's energy bills could rise to more than £3,000 a year.

Cohen has DiGeorge syndrome and 15q11.2 genetic deletions which means he can't walk, talk or digest food properly.

Lauren, Cohen's mum said: "The cost of living crisis, for most people, it’s 'Oh we just won’t go on holiday this year' but for us it’s our son’s life."

Video by Gem O'Reilly

