From Shildon, County Durham, Douglas Petty was called up in June 1943, training as a Flight Engineer before joining a crew of Canadian airmen with 429 RCAF, based at RAF Leeming.

His aircrew went into active service in September 1944, completing 31 operational sorties. Over the course of his tour he was promoted twice, first to Pilot Officer and then Flying Officer.

On his final sortie, a daylight raid on 31 March 1945, his aircraft came under attack from Messerschmitt Me 262s, the world's first jet-powered fighter aircraft.