Bernard Morgan, from Crewe in Cheshire, signed up to join the war effort on his 18th birthday.

He chose the Royal Air Force and wanted to fly, but on a test flight suffered with air sickness so was told he would have to stay on the ground.

Once it was discovered he could type, Bernard was tasked with typing daily orders. One day he was told to type up a call for volunteers to the Code and Cypher unit which came with the promise of overseas service. Bernard put his name down, passed his interview and began his specialist training.

On D-Day he landed in Normandy on Gold Beach, on a Bedford truck carrying the large cypher machine used to decode orders.

