John Dennett served at ever major Allied landing: North Africa, Italy, Normandy.

As a gunner on a landing ship, HMS LST 322, his vessel was vital for getting tanks and armour ashore.

He had signed up against his mother's wishes in 1941, and had been accepted without anyone seeing his birth certificate.

He spoke to the BBC about his experience, and meeting his future wife during the way.

We Were There aims to collect as many first-hand accounts as possible by 2025, the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, to preserve veterans' accounts for future generations.

The BBC is currently working on the project with a number of partners including the Normandy Memorial Trust and Royal British Legion. Some of the stories collected may be shared with our partners and used on BBC News platforms.

If you have a story to share, or know someone who does, please click here to tell us a little bit more or use one of the methods below.

Do you or someone you know have memories of World War Two? Please share these experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways: