Anti-aircraft gunner John Hamilton was part of the British Army told to evacuate from Dunkirk in May 1940.

For three days his battery defended retreating troops from aerial attacks by German Stuka bombers.

Eventually the order was given to destroy their guns and join the evacuation.

We Were There aims to collect as many first-hand accounts as possible by 2025, the 80th anniversary of the end of the war, to preserve veterans accounts for future generations.

The BBC is currently working on the project with a number of partners including the Normandy Memorial Trust and Royal British Legion. Some of the stories collected may be shared with our partners and used on BBC News platforms.

If you have story to share, or know someone who does, please use the form below to tell us a little bit more.

Do you or someone you know have memories of World War Two? Please share these experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.