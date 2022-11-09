Concentration camp survivors' 'arms were just bone'

Born into a south London Jewish family, Mervyn Kersh was among British troops involved in the liberation of the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.

Evacuated as a child at the start of the war, Mervyn joined up in 1943. After training in Scotland, he was posted to the Royal Army Ordnance Corps.

Landing on Gold beach on D+4, his unit was responsible for ensuring that the British Liberation Army had enough of the necessary vehicles to fight the Normandy campaign and beyond.

He participated in the Allied advance across Europe, bearing witness to the collapse of the Nazi regime and the end of the war in Europe.

We Were There is a BBC News project seeking to collect as many first-hand accounts as possible by 2025, the 80th anniversary of the end of the war.