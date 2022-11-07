Emergency service workers have had fireworks thrown at them during Bonfire Night celebrations.

In one video, riot officers can be seen shielding from the explosives. Firefighters were also targeted elsewhere.

In Greater Manchester, crews attended 229 incidents overnight and in Edinburgh, two police officers are in hospital after people threw bricks at their vehicle.

Emergency services are warning people of the dangers of throwing fireworks.

Video edited by Gem O'Reilly

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.