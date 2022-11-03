'John was totally failed at every stage' - Atkinson family

The family of the Manchester Arena bombing victim John Atkinson have spoken out after an inquiry found that he could have survived if he had received the right care.

Manchester Arena Inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders said it was "likely that inadequacies in the emergency response" had prevented John Atkinson's survival.

Speaking after the publication of the report through their lawyer, Mr Atkinson's family said it was now "clear beyond any doubt" that on the night of the bombing he had been "totally failed at every stage"