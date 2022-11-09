By 1941, the Royal Artillery's Anti-Aircraft Command was short of manpower and it was proposed that women from the Auxiliary Territorial Service should be drafted in to new 'mixed' gun batteries, in roles other than firing.

Connie Evans was one of the women called into action, serving as a height and range plotter.

She grew up in London's East End, witnessing British fascists on the streets in the 1930s. Before the war, her family moved out west to Hillingdon, next to what would become RAF Northolt.

At the outbreak of war, she continued to work as a seamstress in the city, witnessing first-hand the damage wrought by the German bombing campaign of "The Blitz", on her journeys to and from work.