Police officers who report their colleagues for misconduct are often ostracised and called a grass, a former Metropolitan Police chief superintendent has said.

Parm Sandhu, who served at the Met for 30 years, told BBC Breakfast individuals who report incidents are not protected afterwards.

She was responding to a report released on Wednesday that highlighted problems with vetting checks, as well as misogyny and sexual misconduct, within England and Wales's police forces.

The report found that hundreds of officers who should have failed vetting checks may be in the job.