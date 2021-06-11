The parents of Harry Dunn, a teenager who died in a car crash in Northamptonshire, have spoke of their relief after a US citizen admitted responsibility for his death.

Anne Sacoolas, 45, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey, via videolink, to causing Harry's death by careless driving.

Mr Dunn, 19, died following a crash outside a US military base in August 2019.

Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn spoke to BBC Breakfast about how they feel now, after three years of campaigning to get justice for their son.