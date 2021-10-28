Sexual abuse victim: 'Breaking silence is hard'

Clare Devlin reveals the sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of her father Lord Patrick Devlin, a celebrated judge.

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) released its findings today.

She contacted the Truth Project - part of the inquiry outside the formal hearings - which gives victims and survivors a chance to talk about their experiences.

She spoke to the BBC's Home Editor Mark Easton.

