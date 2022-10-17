Watch: Hong Kong protester beaten up in China consulate grounds
A Hong Kong pro-democracy protester was dragged into the Chinese consulate grounds in Manchester and beaten up.
An unidentified men left the consulate and forced a man into the grounds, before he was able to escape with the help of other demonstrators and the police.
A spokesperson for the consulate said protesters had displayed an insulting portrait of China's president.
Greater Manchester Police say a live investigation is being carried out.
Video by BBC Chinese