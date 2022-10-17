Hong Kong protester beaten up in China consulate grounds

Dozens of protesters from Hong Kong staged a protest outside of the Chinese consulate in Manchester on 16 October, the first day of the 20th Chinese Communist Party Congress.

A brief clash ensued after unidentified men came out of the consulate. At least one protester was beaten up after being dragged inside the compound.

Greater Manchester Police say a live investigation is being carried out.

