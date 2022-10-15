A dizzying 24 hours for UK politics... in under a minute

It has been a dizzying and dramatic 24 hours in British politics. Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked as chancellor of the exchequer by prime minister Liz Truss, less than a day after saying he wasn't going anywhere. In the morning, Mr Kwarteng returned early from a trip to the US where he had been meeting international finance ministers. By the afternoon, seasoned politician Jeremy Hunt had been appointed as the new Chancellor. Shortly after, Ms Truss spoke at an unusually short press conference where she acknowledged that her mini-budget "went further and faster" than the markets were expecting and said she was sorry to see Mr Kwarteng go. The prime minister insisted she would stay on as PM.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.