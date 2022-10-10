Sajid Javid on losing his brother to suicide

The former chancellor has spoken to the BBC about his brother Tariq's death in 2018.

"I still think... whether there was anything I could have done to save his life," said Sajid Javid.

Mr Javid said he had committed the government to a 10-year suicide prevention strategy when he was health secretary, and wanted to make sure new ministers delivered it.

