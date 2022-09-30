Dogs can sniff out stress on owner's breath

A scientific sniffing test at Queen's University in Belfast has revealed that dogs can smell stress in our breath and sweat.

Four dogs - pets volunteered by their owners - were trained to "choose" one of three scent canisters.

In more than 650 out of 700 trials, they successfully identified a sample of sweat or breath that had been taken from a stressed person.

The researchers hope their study, published in the journal Plos One, will help in the training of therapy dogs.

Journalist: Victoria Gill, science correspondent

