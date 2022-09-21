Radio 2's Jeremy Vine has spoken about the effect being stalked by Alex Belfield, whose YouTube channel he described as "a fountain of hate".

Mr Vine told BBC Two's Newsnight he feared for his family's safety and "felt broken".

Alex Belfield was jailed for five and a half years for stalking four people, including Vine. He used social media to harass his victims online and encouraged his followers to do the same - in some instances leading to death threats.

YouTube said the monetisation on Belfield's channel "remains suspended" and several videos have been removed for "violating our policies". Twitter was approached but declined to comment.