UK marks one-minute silence for Queen Elizabeth II
People across the UK have observed a national moment of reflection to mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
The minute's silence was held ahead of the Queen's state funeral on Monday. The funeral, held in Westminster Abbey in London, will be screened in parks, squares and cinemas across the UK.
